Generac Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YGR4 / ISIN: US3687361044
|
29.10.2025 11:18:19
Generac Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $66.16 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $113.74 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.42 million or $1.83 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $1.114 billion from $1.173 billion last year.
Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $66.16 Mln. vs. $113.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.114 Bln vs. $1.173 Bln last year.
