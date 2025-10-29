Generac Holdings Aktie

Generac Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YGR4 / ISIN: US3687361044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 11:18:19

Generac Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $66.16 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $113.74 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.42 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $1.114 billion from $1.173 billion last year.

Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.16 Mln. vs. $113.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.114 Bln vs. $1.173 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Generac Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten