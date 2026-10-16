General American Investors CEO Priest Buys Nearly $100k in Preferred Stock. Should Investors Be Paying Attention?

Jeffrey W. Priest, the President & CEO of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM), purchased 4,000 shares of 5.95% Preferred Stock at $23.46 per share on Sept. 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.



Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($23.46); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($64.94).

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a specialized investment manager with a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, operating with a lean organizational structure of 15 employees based in New York City. The company's investment approach emphasizes fundamental analysis and disciplined stock selection to generate returns for its investor base. With net income of $376.70 million on revenue of $24.40 million in the trailing twelve months (TTM), the company demonstrates the capital appreciation dynamics characteristic of investment management firms with significant portfolio holdings.

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