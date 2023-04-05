mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): AGMEGM

General assembly of mobilezone holding ag approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.84)



05.04.2023



PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, 5 April 2023 At todays mobilezone holding ag General assembly, 48.0 percent of the share capital, or 62.5 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented. The General assembly took place for the first time since 2019 as an in-person event at the community hall Dorfmatt in Rotkreuz. The shareholders voted in favour of all the binding proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was approved: Discharge of the Board of Directors and Group Management

Payout of a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share on 14 April 2023 (ex-date 12 April 2023), half of the payout consists of available earnings and half of reserves from capital contributions.

Re-election of Olaf Swantee, Gabriela Theus, Michael Haubrich and Lea Sonderegger to the Board of Directors

Election of Markus Bernhard to the Board of Directors

Re-election of Olaf Swantee and Michael Haubrich to the Remuneration Committee

Election of Lea Sonderegger to the Compensation Committee

Reduction of the the share capital by CHF 7,708.65 (from CHF 440,000.00 to CHF 432,291.35) by cancelling 770,865 registered shares bought back in the share buyback program.

Approval of the total amount of the maximum permissible remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Ordinary General Meeting

Approval of the total amount of maximum permissible remuneration of Group management for the 2024 financial year

Re-election of BDO AG, Zurich, as auditors for fiscal year 2023 At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Olaf Swantee was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. In a non-binding advisory vote, shareholders did not approve the Remuneration Report 2022. The minutes of the meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/annual-general-meeting.html Press release (PDF) Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals Markus Bernhard Andreas Fecker Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer mobilezone holding ag mobilezone holding ag mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone

With a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and consolidated net profit of CHF 54.5 million in the 2022 reporting year, mobilezone holding ag, founded in 1999, is the leading independent Swiss and German telecom specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.

www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en

