05.04.2023 17:32:55
General assembly of mobilezone holding ag approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.84)
mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 5 April 2023
At todays mobilezone holding ag General assembly, 48.0 percent of the share capital, or 62.5 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented. The General assembly took place for the first time since 2019 as an in-person event at the community hall Dorfmatt in Rotkreuz.
The shareholders voted in favour of all the binding proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was approved:
At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Olaf Swantee was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
In a non-binding advisory vote, shareholders did not approve the Remuneration Report 2022.
The minutes of the meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/annual-general-meeting.html
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
