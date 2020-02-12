General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Wednesday, February 19, at 8:35 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

