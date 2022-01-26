26.01.2022 13:06:33

General Dynamics Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $278.3 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $286.3 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $10.29 billion from $10.48 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $278.3 Mln. vs. $286.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.37 -Revenue (Q4): $10.29 Bln vs. $10.48 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Dynamics Corp.mehr Nachrichten