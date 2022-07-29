|
29.07.2022 17:20:00
General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $698 million Contract Modification for Overhaul of USS Hartford
GROTON, Conn., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a modification of the previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768).
The contract modification has a value of $697.9 million. Work will be performed at the company's shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.
USS Hartford is a Los Angeles-class submarine built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and commissioned in 1994.
"This engineered overhaul of the USS Hartford will enhance its warfighting capability and extend the ship's service life, returning a valuable asset to the U.S. Navy submarine fleet," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.
General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs approximately 18,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at gdeb.com.
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.
