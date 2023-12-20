20.12.2023 17:30:00

General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada Awarded four Land C4ISR Contracts for the Canadian Army valued at up to CA$1.7 Billion

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada announced today that it was awarded four contracts cumulatively valued at up to CA$1.68 billion (US$1.3 billion) by the Government of Canada to support the Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) system for the Canadian Army.

The four contracts for the Land Command Support System (LCSS) are: System of Systems Engineering & Integration; Core Network Sustainment Services; Applications Sustainment Services; and Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR).

"General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada has been supporting the Canadian Armed Forces for over 75 years with superb engineering and technical talent that enables us to innovate and excel alongside our industry and government colleagues," said Joel Houde, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada. "We are prepared to meet the challenges of the modern battlespace and will continue the digitization of the Canadian Armed Forces today and into the future."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada is available at www.gdmissionsystems.ca.  More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

 

