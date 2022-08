General Electric Gets Its Power Back

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric 's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. It's an impressive performance, and GE investors will need it to continue to help ensure the successful execution of its breakup plan. Here's why. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company. As a reminder, GE will spin off GE Healthcare in early 2023 and then GE Vernova (a combination of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy) in early 2024. Unfortunately, GE Renewable Energy is not in great shape right now (it's currently generating losses), and GE Vernova will need GE Power to do more than its fair share in the next 18 months:Continue reading