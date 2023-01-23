|
General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)
It can be helpful for shareholders in General Electric (NYSE: GE) to follow what its competitors are doing. When the competitor happens to be an archrival like Siemens Energy (OTC: SMEG.F), it's an even better idea.GE's German rival in power and renewable energy just disappointed the market with its earnings preannouncement on Jan. 19. But the devil is in the details, and those details are positive for GE. Here's why. The company competes directly with GE in its power businesses and through its Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) ownership. Thus, what it says has direct relevance to the two businesses that make up GE Vernova -- GE's energy-focused business that will spin off in early 2024. Continue reading
