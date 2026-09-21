General Electric vs. Joby Aviation: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The aviation landscape is shifting as decarbonization and urban mobility take flight. Should you back the legacy power of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) or the disruptive potential of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)?

GE Aerospace has reinvented itself as a specialized aerospace leader, focusing on jet engines and defense systems. Joby Aviation is a younger rival aiming to revolutionize short-distance travel with its all-electric air taxis. Both companies offer investors a distinct choice between proven industrial stability and speculative high-growth potential.

GE Aerospace has transitioned into a specialized engine manufacturer, making it a prominent name among defense stocks and commercial aviation providers. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company detailed its focus on jet and turboprop engines for commercial and military aircraft. The business serves customers in roughly 120 countries and manages a massive installed base of engines that generates recurring service revenue.

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