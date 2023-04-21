General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions

Arbon, 21 April 2023 The shareholders of Arbonia AG approved all of the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's General Meeting. Among them was a dividend payment in the amount of CHF 0.30 per share and the confirmation of the re-election of those members of the Board of Directors who had chosen to stand. All amendments to the Articles of Association required by the new company law were also approved.

The 2023 General Meeting took place at the Würth Haus in Rorschach (Switzerland). Shareholders had the opportunity to exercise their rights either by attending the General Meeting in person or by issuing instructions for voting in writing or electronically and granting power of attorney to the independent proxy.

At today's 36th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the management report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statement for 2022. The members of the Board of Directors and Group Management approved the discharge for the past financial year 2022. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the financial year 2022 and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the 2022/2023 year of office and the members of Group Management for the financial year 2022 were also passed.

Furthermore, the proposals for the distribution of a dividend were also approved: the Board of Directors of Arbonia proposed to the shareholders to distribute a dividend of CHF 0.30 per registered share for the financial year 2022. CHF 0.15 will be distributed from retained earnings and CHF 0.15 from capital contribution reserves (payment date 27 April 2023).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von Witzleben as well as the seven other existing members of the Board of Directors Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Heinz Haller, Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Thomas Lozser and Dr Carsten Voigtländer were confirmed for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting; in other words, for the 2023 financial year.

All amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved.