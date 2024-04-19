Arbonia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions



19.04.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST



Arbon, 19 April 2024 – The shareholders of Arbonia AG approved all of the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s General Meeting. At today’s 37th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the Management Report of the Group, Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statement and Report on Non-financial Matters for the 2023 financial year. They granted formal discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the 2023 financial year and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the year of office 2023/2024 and the members of Group Management for the 2023 financial year were also passed.



Additionally, the motion to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account was passed. As stated in the press release published this morning, the Board of Directors intends to distribute to the shareholders of Arbonia AG a part of the proceeds of the sale of the Climate Division once the transaction has been closed. Following the reduction of net debt, it will propose a distribution of around CHF 280 million in the form of a nominal value repayment of CHF 4.00 per share as part of an Extraordinary General Meeting. The nominal value would decrease from previously CHF 4.20 to CHF 0.20 per share as a result of the repayment. This nominal value repayment would presumably be tax-free for the majority of Arbonia shareholders. As announced, the Board of Directors intends to propose an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.30 per share for the 2023 financial year at the Extraordinary General Meeting; as in previous years, half of the amount would be contributed from capital contribution reserves and the other half from retained earnings.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, as well as the seven other existing members of the Board of Directors – Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Heinz Haller, Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Thomas Lozser, and Dr Carsten Voigtländer – were confirmed for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting; in other words, for the 2024 financial year. Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T +41 71 447 45 54

fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

News Source: Arbonia AG

