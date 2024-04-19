Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 17:40:03

General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions

Arbonia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions

19.04.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Arbon, 19 April 2024 – The shareholders of Arbonia AG approved all of the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s General Meeting. 

At today’s 37th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the Management Report of the Group, Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statement and Report on Non-financial Matters for the 2023 financial year. They granted formal discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the 2023 financial year and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the year of office 2023/2024 and the members of Group Management for the 2023 financial year were also passed. 

Additionally, the motion to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account was passed. As stated in the press release published this morning, the Board of Directors intends to distribute to the shareholders of Arbonia AG a part of the proceeds of the sale of the Climate Division once the transaction has been closed. Following the reduction of net debt, it will propose a distribution of around CHF 280 million in the form of a nominal value repayment of CHF 4.00 per share as part of an Extraordinary General Meeting. The nominal value would decrease from previously CHF 4.20 to CHF 0.20 per share as a result of the repayment. This nominal value repayment would presumably be tax-free for the majority of Arbonia shareholders. As announced, the Board of Directors intends to propose an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.30 per share for the 2023 financial year at the Extraordinary General Meeting; as in previous years, half of the amount would be contributed from capital contribution reserves and the other half from retained earnings.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, as well as the seven other existing members of the Board of Directors – Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Heinz Haller, Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Thomas Lozser, and Dr Carsten Voigtländer – were confirmed for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting; in other words, for the 2024 financial year.

Contact
Fabienne Zürcher
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T +41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com


News Source: Arbonia AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
ISIN: CH0110240600
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1885153

 
End of News EQS News Service

1885153  19.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885153&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arbonia AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Arbonia AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arbonia AG 11,62 0,35% Arbonia AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen