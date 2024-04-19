|
19.04.2024 17:40:03
General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions
Arbon, 19 April 2024 – The shareholders of Arbonia AG approved all of the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s General Meeting.
At today’s 37th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the Management Report of the Group, Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statement and Report on Non-financial Matters for the 2023 financial year. They granted formal discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the 2023 financial year and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the year of office 2023/2024 and the members of Group Management for the 2023 financial year were also passed.
