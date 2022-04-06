|
General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves dividend of CHF 0.84
Rotkreuz, 6 April 2022
At today's mobilezone holding ag General Meeting, 56,3 percent of the share capital, or 77,2 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented. The General Meeting took place without the shareholders physically taking part. They were only able to cast their voting rights via an independent proxy.
The shareholders voted in favour of all the proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was agreed:
At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Olaf Swantee was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
