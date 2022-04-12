+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.04.2022 17:45:55

General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

12-Apr-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules
Zug, 12 April 2022

The tenth ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held today at Theater Casino Zug and attended by 203 shareholders, representing a total of 67.5% of share capital with voting rights. All proposals by the board of directors were approved.

Specifically, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 19.1 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2021 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 3.75 per series A registered share and CHF 37.50 per series B registered share. A net dividend of CHF 2.44 per series A registered share and CHF 24.38 per series B registered share remains following payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%. The net dividend amount will be paid out starting Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (payment date).

All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors. 

Armin Meier and Johannes Stöckli were elected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and Group Management. 

The next ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on 06 April 2023.

Important dates:

20 April 2022
26 August 2022
24 February 2023

Distribution to shareholders (payment date)
Publication of Half-Year Report 2022
Publication of Annual Report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio came to CHF 1.7 billion as at 31 December 2021. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


