|
12.04.2022 17:45:55
General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors
|
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules
The tenth ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held today at Theater Casino Zug and attended by 203 shareholders, representing a total of 67.5% of share capital with voting rights. All proposals by the board of directors were approved.
Specifically, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 19.1 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2021 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 3.75 per series A registered share and CHF 37.50 per series B registered share. A net dividend of CHF 2.44 per series A registered share and CHF 24.38 per series B registered share remains following payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%. The net dividend amount will be paid out starting Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (payment date).
All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors.
Armin Meier and Johannes Stöckli were elected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and Group Management.
The next ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on 06 April 2023.
Downloads:
Important dates:
For further information, please contact:
About Zug Estates
Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zug Estates Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 12
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 10 10
|E-mail:
|ir@zugestates.ch
|Internet:
|www.zugestates.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0148052126, CH0148052118
|Valor:
|A1J0M6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326749
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1326749 12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zug Estates AG (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.22
|General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Generalversammlung der Zug Estates Holding AG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Starkes Jahresergebnis der Zug Estates Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Zug Estates Group achieves strong annual results (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|EQS-News: Zug Estates setzt komplett auf nachhaltige Finanzierungsinstrumente (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|EQS-News: Zug Estates shifts fully to sustainable financial instruments (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-News: New Director for Hotelbusiness Zug AG (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-News: Neue Direktorin für die Hotelbusiness Zug AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Zug Estates AG (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zug Estates AG (B)
|2 070,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.