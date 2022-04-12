General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

The tenth ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held today at Theater Casino Zug and attended by 203 shareholders, representing a total of 67.5% of share capital with voting rights. All proposals by the board of directors were approved.

Specifically, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 19.1 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2021 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 3.75 per series A registered share and CHF 37.50 per series B registered share. A net dividend of CHF 2.44 per series A registered share and CHF 24.38 per series B registered share remains following payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%. The net dividend amount will be paid out starting Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (payment date).

All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors.

Armin Meier and Johannes Stöckli were elected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and Group Management.

The next ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on 06 April 2023.