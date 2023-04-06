Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 17:50:56

General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Real Estate
General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

06-Apr-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zug, 6 April 2023

The 11th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held today at the Theater Casino Zug and attended by 209 shareholders, representing a total of 76.4% of share capital with voting rights. The shareholders approved all proposals by the board of directors.

The general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 20.9 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2022 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 4.10 per series A registered share and CHF 41.00 per series B registered share. After payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%, a net dividend of CHF 2.67 per series A registered share and CHF 26.65 per series B registered share remains. The net dividend will be paid out as of 14 April 2023 (payment date).

All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Armin Meier did not stand for re-election. Joëlle Zimmerli, owner and managing director of Zimraum GmbH, a social science planning office, was elected as a new member of the board.

Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors. Johannes Stöckli was re-elected and Annelies Häcki Buhofer newly elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. 
In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and group management.

The general meeting also approved all amendments to the articles of association, namely the anchoring of sustainability in the articles of association, the use of electronic aids for communication with shareholders, the possibility to hold general meetings virtually, the additional amounts for new group management members, the reduction of the maximum permissible additional mandates of members of the board of directors, as well as various formal adjustments to the new law.

The 12th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on 9 April 2024. 

Important dates:

14 April 2023
25 August 2023
6 September 2023

Distribution to shareholders (payment date)
Publication of Half-Year Report 2023
Sustainability Forum

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites that are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio is comprised mainly of the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio came to CHF1.83billion on 31 December 2022. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, security number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


