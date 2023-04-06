General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

The 11th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held today at the Theater Casino Zug and attended by 209 shareholders, representing a total of 76.4% of share capital with voting rights. The shareholders approved all proposals by the board of directors.

The general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 20.9 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2022 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 4.10 per series A registered share and CHF 41.00 per series B registered share. After payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%, a net dividend of CHF 2.67 per series A registered share and CHF 26.65 per series B registered share remains. The net dividend will be paid out as of 14 April 2023 (payment date).

All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Armin Meier did not stand for re-election. Joëlle Zimmerli, owner and managing director of Zimraum GmbH, a social science planning office, was elected as a new member of the board.

Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors. Johannes Stöckli was re-elected and Annelies Häcki Buhofer newly elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and group management.

The general meeting also approved all amendments to the articles of association, namely the anchoring of sustainability in the articles of association, the use of electronic aids for communication with shareholders, the possibility to hold general meetings virtually, the additional amounts for new group management members, the reduction of the maximum permissible additional mandates of members of the board of directors, as well as various formal adjustments to the new law.

The 12th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on 9 April 2024.