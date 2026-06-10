General Mills Aktie
WKN: 853862 / ISIN: US3703341046
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10.06.2026 16:30:00
General Mills and Campbell's Both Pay Around 7% in Dividends. Which Stock Is the Safer Option for Income Investors?
Investing in dividend stocks can be tricky because while you may want to secure a high yield, you don't want to take on too much risk, either. That's why, when yields get fairly high (i.e., more than 5%), there can be some hesitancy in the market; investors may not necessarily be loading up on these types of stocks, even if there are moderate risks around them.A couple of particularly high-yielding stocks today include Campbell's (NASDAQ: CPB) and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). These two iconic food companies offer investors yields that are around 7%. That's incredibly high when you consider the S&P 500 is averaging a much more modest yield of just over 1%. Which of these stocks is the safer option right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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