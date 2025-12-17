General Mills Aktie
WKN: 853862 / ISIN: US3703341046
|
17.12.2025 13:12:45
General Mills, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2
(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $413.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $795.7 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $4.860 billion from $5.240 billion last year.
General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $413.0 Mln. vs. $795.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.860 Bln vs. $5.240 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!