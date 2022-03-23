23.03.2022 12:08:42

General Mills Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $595.7 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $4.54 billion from $4.52 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $660.3 Mln. vs. $595.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.

