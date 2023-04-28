General Mills Recall Certain Gold Medal Flour

(RTTNews) - General Mills Friday announced a recall of its Gold Medal flour due to salmonella risk.

General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

The company has asked its customers to to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.