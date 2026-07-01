General Mills Slips To Q4 Loss, Warns On FY27; Targets $3 Bln Cost Savings By FY30; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Branded food major General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reported Wednesday a hefty loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, hurt by impairment charges and valuation loss, despite slightly higher net sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, General Mills expects adjusted earnings to be between $3.00 and $3.20 per share, compared to $3.55 last year, and adjusted operating profit to be down 13 percent to down 8 percent in constant currency.

Organic net sales are expected to range between down 1.5 percent and up 0.5 percent.

The company said its top priority is to restore profitable organic net sales growth over the long term by improving the remarkability of its brands.

Further, the firm said it is targeting $3 billion in cumulative cost savings by fiscal 2030, primarily through Holistic Margin Management productivity program and global transformation initiative. In this, at least $750 million is expected to be delivered in fiscal 2027.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to General Mills totaled $2.01 billion or loss per share of $3.74, compared to net earnings of $294.0 million or $0.53 per share last year.

The latest quarter was mainly hit by goodwill and other intangible assets impairments of $3.15 per share and Valuation loss on held for sale business of $1.45 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.95, compared to $0.74 a year ago.

Net sales were up 1 percent to $4.61 billion from $4.56 billion a year ago, including a 7-point benefit from the 53rd week. Organic net sales were flat.

In addition, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.61 per share, payable August 3, to shareholders of record July 10.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 4.5%, trading at $36.37.

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