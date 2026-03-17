General Mills To Sell Brazil Business To 3corações

(RTTNews) - General Mills Inc. (GIS), on Tuesday, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Brazil business to 3corações, as part of its portfolio reshaping strategy.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026 and the financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction includes local brands such as Yoki and Kitano.

The company said the divestiture aligns with its Accelerate strategy to drive long-term profitable growth, improve operating margins, and sharpen focus on key global platforms, including super-premium ice cream, Mexican food, snack bars, and pet food.

The Brazil business generated approximately $350 million in net sales in fiscal 2025 and includes supply chain facilities in Pouso Alegre and Campo Novo do Parecis.

In the pre-market trading, General Mills is 0.35% higher at $39.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.