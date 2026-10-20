20.10.2026 20:39:52

General Motors: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 20, 2026, General Motors (NYSE:GM) raised its full-year guidance for adjusted automotive free cash flow to a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion. The previous midpoint was $10.5 billion. That cash generation gives the automaker room to return capital to shareholders while funding new truck launches and software expansion. Three things management said stand out.

Management launched a $20 billion multiyear share repurchase authorization, representing nearly 30% of its market capitalization. The move builds on prior buybacks that reduced fully diluted shares by 37% since 2023.

The company is launching its next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickups while maintaining low incentives and disciplined inventory. Market share in full-size pickups expanded by 10 percentage points over the current model cycle.

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