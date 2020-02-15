General Motors Approves The Appraisal Lane's Showroom Application and Website Plugin for Dealer Digital Solution Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Appraisal Lane announced today that both its showroom application and website plugin are now approved for the General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solution program. The program provides matching co-op funds that dealerships can use across a spectrum of categories.

TAL Dealers, The Appraisal Lane's showroom application, gives dealerships a repeatable trade-in process with the customer by their side. Within 15 minutes, The Appraisal Lane will place a human-driven offer, backed by cash, that the dealership provides as part of a transparent trade-in process. If the trade doesn't meet a dealer's stocking plan, they can accept the offer and The Appraisal Lane will pick up the car.

The Appraisal Lane's website plugin has also been approved by General Motors for use across its dealership websites. Any customer can participate in a live trade appraisal and chat with The Appraisal Lane's team, in real-time. In addition to receiving a guaranteed offer for their car, customers can chat directly with the dealership to schedule a time to redeem their offer and purchase a replacement vehicle.

"We already work with a number of GM dealers and now we'll help additional dealers harness the power of a transparent and consistent trade-in process," said Jeff Risner, CEO of The Appraisal Lane. "We're excited to support GM dealers who are committed to giving their customers a great trade-in experience."

The Appraisal Lane, within the Trade-In Tool category of the GM Dealer Digital Solution program, offers additional options to help GM dealers improve their acquisition strategy, both in-store and on their websites.

General Motors has approved the following TAL solutions for Dealer Digital Solution program inclusion:



TAL Dealers (showroom app)

TAL Consumer (website plugin)

For more information about The Appraisal Lane's offerings, visit TheAppraisalLane.com.

About the Appraisal Lane

The Appraisal Lane is a mobile app-based community of expert appraisers who put guaranteed cash offers on used cars. Dealers use The Appraisal Lane to manage, move, and source inventory. Consumers use The Appraisal Lane to connect with live appraisal experts in real time, answer simple vehicle condition questions, upload pictures, and get an offer for their used car in minutes. Since its launch in 2016, The Appraisal Lane has delivered more than $5.5 billion in offers on used vehicles.

SOURCE The Appraisal Lane