25.07.2023 12:51:20
General Motors Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) raised its full-year 2023 guidance for net income attributable to stockholders to a range of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion from the prior forecast range of $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.
EBIT-adjusted is also now expected to be in the range of $12.0 billion to $14.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $11.0 billion to $13.0 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
