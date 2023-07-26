|
General Motors Boosts Guidance: Time to Buy the Stock?
Despite heavy investments in electric vehicles and autonomous driving, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is having no trouble churning out impressive profits. The company grew revenue by 25.1% year over year in the second quarter to $44.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share soared 67.5% to $1.91.Other metrics were equally impressive. Adjusted automotive free cash flow came in at $5.5 billion; average U.S. transaction price jumped $1,890 year-over-year to $52,248; and U.S. market share rose 0.7 percentage points. In response to these strong second-quarter results, which handily beat analyst estimates across the board, GM raised its guidance for the full year.Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes are now expected between $12 billion and $14 billion, a $1 billion bump over the company's previous guidance range; adjusted automotive free cash flow should come in between $7 billion and $9 billion, up $1.5 billion from the old outlook; and adjusted earnings per share is now on track for a range of $7.15 to $8.15, compared with an old range of $6.35 to $7.35.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
