General Motors Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.99 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1.70 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $43.11 billion from $33.58 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.99 Bln. vs. $1.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $43.11 Bln vs. $33.58 Bln last year.