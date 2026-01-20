|
20.01.2026
General Motors Ended 2025 With a Strong Statement for Investors
The automotive industry has been quite a bumpy ride in 2025. The industry dealt with a rapidly evolving transition to electric vehicles (EVs) that was partially derailed by changing trade policy, tariffs, and the end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. At the same time, advanced Chinese rivals are beginning to span the globe, inching closer to U.S. territory.All the noise aside, General Motors (NYSE: GM) had a fourth-quarter sales figure that made a statement to investors: The Detroit giant is still here.Image source: General Motors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
