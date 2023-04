General Motors Is in Better Shape Than You Think

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors may not be a fan of General Motors (NYSE: GM) compared to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), but that doesn't mean the company isn't performing well. This week's earnings report shows just how quickly GM is moving in EVs, and it's generating cash and buying back stock. Travis Hoium digs into the quarter in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 26, 2023.