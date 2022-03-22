Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

General Motors Names Cooper Standard a 2021 Supplier of the Year



22-March-2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST





General Motors recognized Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the fifth year in a row Cooper Standard has received the award.

'It's a great honor to again be recognized by General Motors for our innovation, delivery and quality achievements,' said Patrick Clark, senior vice president, chief manufacturing and commercial officer, Cooper Standard. 'The Cooper Standard team continues to deliver industry-leading solutions and outstanding customer service to address customers' current and future needs. This recognition is a testament to all our employees who worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission to Be the First Choice of the Stakeholders We Serve.'

'This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,' said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. 'These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.'

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

General Motors

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

# # #

CPS_G

Contact Details

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/

News Source: News Direct