21.10.2026 22:05:00

General Motors' Q3 Sales Slipped. Its Profits Soared. Here Are 3 Takeaways Investors Must Note.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) released its third-quarter earnings and it was really a dueling narrative story. On one hand, a lot of data showed GM excelled with sales of highly profitable full-size trucks, despite an overall sales decline, with net income soaring compared to the prior year.

On the other hand, tariffs, commodity costs, onshoring production from overseas, and an increasingly difficult environment are headwinds that are going to provide speed bumps for automakers across the industry. All that aside, GM's third quarter had intriguing data that emphasized three big takeaways for investors.

One of the biggest developments for automakers such as General Motors and rival Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is growth in digital services which generate software-like high-margin business. Recognized revenue from OnStar increased 15%, compared to the prior year, to $800 million. With deferred revenue collected in advance for both OnStar and Super Cruise, revenue generated from GM's subscription services was on pace to reach $10.5 billion this year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

note inc. Registered Shs 2 738,00 -6,71% note inc. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen