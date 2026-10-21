General Motors' Q3 Sales Slipped. Its Profits Soared. Here Are 3 Takeaways Investors Must Note.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) released its third-quarter earnings and it was really a dueling narrative story. On one hand, a lot of data showed GM excelled with sales of highly profitable full-size trucks, despite an overall sales decline, with net income soaring compared to the prior year.

On the other hand, tariffs, commodity costs, onshoring production from overseas, and an increasingly difficult environment are headwinds that are going to provide speed bumps for automakers across the industry. All that aside, GM's third quarter had intriguing data that emphasized three big takeaways for investors.

One of the biggest developments for automakers such as General Motors and rival Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is growth in digital services which generate software-like high-margin business. Recognized revenue from OnStar increased 15%, compared to the prior year, to $800 million. With deferred revenue collected in advance for both OnStar and Super Cruise, revenue generated from GM's subscription services was on pace to reach $10.5 billion this year.

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