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WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008

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28.04.2026 12:59:08

General Motors Raises 2026 Adj. EBIT, Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said the company is raising 2026 EBIT adjusted guidance due to a favorable adjustment of approximately $0.5 billion resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding certain U.S. tariffs that were paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The company now expects gross tariff costs of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2026, down from the original estimate of $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion. For 2026, adjusted EPS is now projected in a range of $11.50 - $13.50, revised from prior guidance range of $11.00 - $13.00. EPS is now projected in a range of $10.62 - $12.62, revised from prior guidance range of $11.00 - $13.00. EBIT -adjusted is now guided in a range of $13.5 billion - $15.5 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to stockholders declined to $2.63 billion from $2.78 billion, last year. EPS was $2.82 compared to $3.35. EBIT-adjusted increased to $4.25 billion from $3.49 billion. EPS adjusted was $3.70 compared to $2.78. Revenue declined to $43.62 billion from $44.02 billion.

GM announced that its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.18 per share, payable June 18, 2026, to holders of the company's common stock at the close of trading on June 5, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, General Motors shares are up 5.18 percent to $82.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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