General Motors Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It's not just the high-flying tech stocks that are performing well lately. Established carmaker General Motors (NYSE: GM) has seen its shares soar 45% just in the last four months as investor sentiment shifts into high gear. That gain beats the S&P 500 during the same period.There are a lot of different factors to consider before investors can decide what to do with GM as it relates to their portfolios. Let's analyze both the positive and negative factors surrounding this business and stock.One compelling reason that investors might want to scoop up shares is that GM is experiencing solid business momentum. The company crushed Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue came in just shy of $43 billion, with adjusted earnings per share totaling $1.24.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel