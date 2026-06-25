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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.06.2026 16:15:00
General Motors Stock Surged 65% Over the Past Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock has been a stand-out performer over the past year, beating both the S&P 500 and many of its automotive peers. The stock has surged 65% in that period, and some analysts believe it could jump 55% from its current level.The enthusiasm is driven by GM's current share repurchases and, in my opinion, overly optimistic views of the automotive market. Here's what's happening with GM right now, and why I'm not convinced that buying the stock is the right move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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