|
09.04.2023 13:39:00
General Motors Trounces Ford In EV Sales: Is the Stock a Buy?
Tesla remains top of the heap in electric vehicle (EV) sales, but there was a bit of a change in the race of competitors trying to catch the leader in the U.S. market.While Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) finished as the No. 2 seller of EVs in the U.S. last year, the first quarter of 2023 proved to be a shakeup in the race with General Motors (NYSE: GM) jumping ahead of its crosstown rival by a surprising amount.There's no real loser as both Detroit competitors accelerate their EV programs, but after Ford secured the second place podium in 2022, GM took that spot and trounced its rival in sales by nearly two to one during Q1.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!