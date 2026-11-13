Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.11.2026 19:17:50
General Motors vs. Tesla: Which Is the Better Automotive Stock to Buy Going Into 2027?
Investors face a choice between a legacy giant and an electric pioneer in General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as they compete for dominance in an evolving global market.
General Motors focuses on transitioning its massive manufacturing scale to electric models while maintaining strong internal combustion sales. Tesla continues to disrupt the market by integrating software, autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, and energy storage into its automotive ecosystem. Both companies offer distinct paths within the automotive industry for those interested in the future of transportation.
General Motors serves retail and fleet customers through well-known brands including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. The company operates over 4,500 authorized dealers in North America and secures battery raw materials through long-term offtake agreements. GM Financial supports these operations by providing automotive financing solutions to customers and dealers, while strategic joint ventures in China involve partners like SAIC.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|4,00
|-4,31%
|Tesla
|354,65
|-1,27%
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