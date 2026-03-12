Generali Group FY25 Result Increases; Proposes Higher Dividend And Announces €500 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Generali Group reported that its consolidated result attributable to the group for fiscal year 2025 increased to 4.172 billion euros from 3.724 billion euros in the prior year.

The dividend per share, which will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, is 1.64 euros payable as from 20 May 2026, while shares will trade ex-dividend as from 18 May 2026. This represents a 14.7% increase compared to the prior year.

The Group also confirmed its intention to launch a 500 million euros share buyback for 2026, subject to AGM and regulatory approval.

Through the Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence plan, the Group is firmly committed to achieving its ambitious 2025-2027 objectives. Central to this strategy is the delivery of strong earnings per share growth, targeting an 8-10% compound annual growth rate (EPS CAGR).

Adjusted net result for fiscal year 2025 grew to 4.315 billion euros from 3.769 billion euros in the prior year, reflecting positive effect of the Group's diversified profit sources. Adjusted earnings per share were 2.85 euros up from 2.45 euros in the prior year.

Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued was 56.41 billion euros up from 54.132 billion euros in the prior year.

Gross written premiums were 98.12 billion euros up from 95.19 billion euros in the prior year.

