Generali Aktie
WKN DE: 873075 / ISIN: AT0000661350
|
27.01.2026 01:39:48
Generali Opens Position in Archer Aviation Stock, Buys 1 Million Shares for $7 Million
According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 26, 2026, Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne initiated a new position in Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) during the fourth quarter. The Warsaw-based fund acquired 1,000,000 shares, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $7.52 million based on the period's average share price. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $7.52 million, reflecting both the initial purchase and price movement over the quarter.This holding is a new position for the fund, representing 1.29% of reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.As of Jan. 26, 2026, shares of Archer Aviation were priced at $8.03. The stock declined 19.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 33 percentage points. The fund reported 30 total equity positions and $584.65 million in 13F reportable assets at quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!