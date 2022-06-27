Generation Bridge, an ArcLight Portfolio Company, Announces Milestone for 335MWh Long Beach Pier S Battery Energy Storage Project

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ArcLight announced that the 335MWh/67MW Long Beach California Pier S Battery Storage System Project (the "Long Beach BESS Project") has completed key interconnection studies for the charging, discharging, and transmission of the full capacity of the system. The BESS Project is expected to utilize existing interconnection, real estate, and site infrastructure at Generation Bridge's Long Beach 252MW natural gas-fired power plant, acquired by an affiliate of ArcLight in 2021.

"The BESS Project is a tangible example of the ongoing energy transition and ArcLight's focus on leveraging its ownership interests in over 20,000 MW of conventional power generation assets to develop emissions-free, dispatchable resources that further facilitate the integration of renewable energy resources into the existing power grid," said Dan Revers, Founder and Managing Partner at ArcLight.

Commercial agreements supporting the BESS Project are under discussion, with a commercial operations date targeted for 2025.

