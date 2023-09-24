Generation Defining USHER to Perform During Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Sunday, February 11, 2024, on CBS

Tune-In to Apple Music Radio's Live Halftime Headliner Special featuring Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and special guests



NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced one of the most influential artists of a generation, USHER will perform during the APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVIII HALFTIME SHOW at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday, February 11, 2024, airing on CBS.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," said USHER. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

"Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul," said JAY-Z. "His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we're excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we're looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world's all-time greatest performers."

Apple Music hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and more are live across Apple Music Radio worldwide discussing todays exciting news. Tune-in now at apple.co/applemusichalftime

Apple Music's multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, Usher has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the stage of his sold out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

Viewers can expect unprecedented behind the scenes access leading to a historic performance on music's biggest stage.

Earlier this year, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna became the most-watched halftime performance of all time. The performance garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). In 2022, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.

For more information about Super Bowl LVIII, visit SuperBowl.com .

Media Contacts:

For Usher: Chris Chambers, Chris@TheChamberGroup.com

Lydia Kanuga, Lydia@TheChamberGroup.com

Roc Nation: Jana Fleishman, Janaf@rocnation.com

NFL: Morgan Dreossi, Morgan.Dreossi@nfl.com;

Samantha Roth, Samantha.Roth@nfl.com

Apple Music: Jessica Bass, Jessica_Bass@apple.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generation-defining-usher-to-perform-during-apple-music-super-bowl-lviii-halftime-show-sunday-february-11-2024-on-cbs-301936942.html

SOURCE Roc Nation; Apple Music; NFL