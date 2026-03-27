Generation Income Properties Aktie
ISIN: US37149D1054
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27.03.2026 09:44:00
Generation-Skipping Trusts in 2026: How Retirees Can Pass Wealth to Grandchildren
Grandparents and their grandchildren often have special bonds. However, another "family member" -- Uncle Sam -- likes to get heavily involved when grandparents want to transfer their wealth to the grandkids.The generation-skipping transfer tax (GSTT) is a federal tax on transfers of assets to anyone more than one generation below the person making the transfer. The IRS definition of one generation below is when the beneficiary is more than 37.5 years younger than the transferor. The GSTT matches the highest federal gift and estate tax rate at the time of the transfer -- 20% in 2026. And it comes on top of any other applicable federal gift or estate taxes. How can retirees pass wealth to their grandchildren and minimize the taxes owed? The generation-skipping trust (GST) is a great tool in many cases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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