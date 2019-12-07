Generation Tux Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generation Tux, an online suit and tuxedo rental company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This accolade represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families, and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app.

"We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious award," says Nathan Bellah, Vice President of Marketing. "Today's couples continue to enthusiastically respond to our revolutionary method of renting men's wedding attire." This is the second year Generation Tux has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.

Generation Tux offers grooms and groomsmen unparalleled ease and convenience when renting wedding suits and tuxedos online. Grooms simply choose a look, calculate the best size by answering a few questions, receive the selected attire 14 days prior to the Big Day, say "I do," and send everything back after the event using a prepaid shipping label. Even better, coordinating formalwear for the entire groomsmen party is as simple as a few quick keystrokes.

In 2020, only five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers, and more, to find the highest-rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and all of this year's winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

To learn more about Generation Tux's online suit and tuxedo rentals, head on over to https://go.generationtux.com/holiday-suit-tuxedo-rental. You'll discover why looking good has never been this easy.

About Generation Tux:

Generation Tux is an online suit and tuxedo rental company that combines forward-thinking fashion insight with cutting-edge technology to create a superior customer shopping experience. Founded by visionary George Zimmer, former CEO and Founder of Men's Wearhouse, the company believes renting should be easy, affordable, and less stress for all party members. Customers can create their own looks from over 100 style and color combinations – all within the comfort of their own homes, at the office, or even while on the go. Discover how easy it is to have your special event outfits delivered straight to your front door when you visit https://www.generationtux.com.

About The Knot:

The Knot is the nation's leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, and more. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

