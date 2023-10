Generative AI Could Be a Game Changer for This Metaverse Stock Cathie Wood Is Buying Up

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology capable of bringing advances to many industries from healthcare to finance. But the most immediate opportunity may be in media.Specifically, generative AI makes it a lot easier for anyone to create content. It's lowering the barriers to entry where creators previously needed to build up a significant skill set.Where generative AI can be truly transformative in democratizing content creation is in the metaverse. Few people have the requisite knowledge and skills to build immersive and interactive experiences; these usually require a team of specialized individuals. It also takes a long time to build games and environments. Generative AI can speed up that process and expand the number of people who can create.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel