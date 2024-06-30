|
30.06.2024 11:10:00
Generative AI Software Sales Could Soar 18,647% by 2032. 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before They Do (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Many experts believe the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) will profoundly impact the technology and business landscapes. These advanced systems can generate original content, streamline time-consuming processes, and automate procedures -- all with a few simple commands. This, in turn, promises to increase productivity and save money, which has companies racing to adopt the next-generation algorithms.One of the most obvious beneficiaries of this trend is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) supply the computational horsepower required to process AI training and inference. However, the investing community is beginning to look beyond the first phase of AI adoption (hardware) to what comes next, which will invariably be AI-infused software. It's estimated that generative AI software sales could soar as much as 18,647% to $280 billion by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.While there's little doubt that Nvidia will continue to prosper from its early adoption of AI, another company has decades of experience in the field and is poised to profit as the tidal wave of AI software adoption commences.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 376,00
|-1,25%
