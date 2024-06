Generative AI Software Sales Could Surge 18,647% by 2032. 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before They Do (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has created a lot of buzz since early last year, and rightfully so. Generative AI , which represents the cutting edge of these next-generation algorithms, can create original content, including text, video, and images, with just a few simple instructions. Perhaps more importantly, these systems can be used to streamline many time-consuming tasks, thereby increasing productivity. The ability to save time and money has many businesses eager to integrate AI into their operations.Among the biggest winners of the AI revolution thus far is Nvidia. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard when it comes to AI. However, with Nvidia generating more than 800% gains since early last year, investors are working to uncover the next wave of stocks benefiting from rapid AI adoption. Many believe the next frontier will be software. Generative AI software sales could surge as much as 18,647% to $280 billion by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Nvidia will likely continue to reap the benefits of the seeds it sowed more than a decade ago, but there's another company that has positioned itself to profit as the trend toward AI-enabled software gains steam.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel