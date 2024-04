Generative AI Software Spending Could Soar 6,260%: 1 AI Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Long-Term

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that generative artificial intelligence (AI) software sales will increase from $5 billion in 2023 to $318 billion by 2032, compounding at roughly 59% annually. Put differently, the generative AI software market could soar 6,260% over that time.Investors hoping to benefit from that colossal opportunity should be building a basket of AI stocks today. Here's why HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a worthwhile investment.HubSpot offers customer relationship management (CRM) software. Its platform includes productivity applications for marketing, sales, and customer service teams, as well as solutions for payments and content management. Those products help businesses engage leads, convert leads into customers, and maintain lasting relationships with those customers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel