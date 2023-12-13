|
13.12.2023 12:02:00
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Exploding: 2 Stocks to Snag Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) comes in different forms, but generative AI has been the focus for most mainstream developers this year. It's one of the few AI segments already bringing in revenue thanks to its ability to instantly create text, images, videos, and computer code, which consumers and businesses are finding incredibly valuable.Startups like OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT) and Anthropic have led the way on generative AI, but it's spreading through the technology sector like wildfire, with some of the world's largest companies investing billions of dollars in development. Two publicly traded companies emerging as superpowers in the generative AI industry are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI).Here's why investors should consider buying stakes in both of them right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
