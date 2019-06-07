Generous Donation Helps AdventHealth Provide Free Mammograms

SEBRING, Fla., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdventHealth Sebring Foundation announced today it has received a donation from the South Florida State College Student Government Association to help provide free mammograms for men and women in Highlands and Hardee Counties.

These lifesaving dollars will go directly into the mammography fund supported by the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation and its partner, Samaritan Touch Care. This fund provides breast imaging services to Highlands and Hardee County men and women who otherwise cannot afford imaging.

"It is a blessing to have a community partner like South Florida State College teaching our next generation of caregivers and medical professionals the kind of compassionate, whole person care AdventHealth believes in," said Christen Johnson, AdventHealth Foundation Director. "We are so blessed to receive this financial gift to help those in our community live their healthiest life possible."

The mammography donation from the Student Government Association at South Florida State College was made possible through a fundraiser last fall. The group sold shirts to raise breast cancer awareness.

"AdventHealth is a respected and dedicated community partner. They support our programs and our nursing and healthcare-focused students throughout their education, whether it be financially through scholarships, or with hands-on training and clinical hours within one of their three local hospital campuses. We had this chance to give back and our student government officers and members wanted to support an institution that does so much for them, so that's what we did," said Andy Polk, South Florida State College Student Government Advisor.

To qualify for the mammogram fund's assistance you must be 40 years or older, a resident of Highlands or Hardee county, not covered by medical insurance of any kind, and have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level – for a family of four, that is an annual household income of $50,200 or less. To apply, please contact Samaritan's Touch at 863-471-1870.

For more information, or to donate, contact the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation at 863-402-5525 or visit http://www.adventhealthsebringfoundation.com.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division (Formerly Florida Hospital)

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation

The AdventHealth Sebring Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that supports programs and services throughout the AdventHealth Sebring hospital. Through generous donations and acts of gratitude, our Foundation funds new facilities, and life-saving equipment and technology to advance medicine, enhance patient experiences and provide world-class healthcare, close to home. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, we strive to help more people feel whole and live their healthiest life possible.

SOURCE AdventHealth Sebring Foundation