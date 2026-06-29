Genesco Appoints Jonathan Collins As SVP Of Finance And CFO

(RTTNews) - Genesco, Inc. (GCO) announced Monday the appointment of Jonathan Collins as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 3, 2026. Collins will report directly to Genesco Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Mimi Vaughn, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since March 2026.

Collins brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience ranging from large-scale global retail operations to leading e-commerce platforms across North America, Africa and Asia.

Collins joins Genesco after serving as CFO of America's Car-Mart, Inc. from 2025 to 2026. Previously, He spent 13 years with Walmart from 2012 to 2025 in senior leadership roles, including CFO of Walmart Africa, and Chief Accounting Officer of Walmart Canada, as well as Chief Accounting Officer of Flipkart Group, and PhonePe.

Earlier in his career, Collins was a partner with KPMG, where he led global strategic advisory engagements across the U.S., China and Australia.