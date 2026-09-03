Genesco Aktie

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WKN: 851167 / ISIN: US3715321028

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03.09.2026 13:56:21

Genesco Boosts FY27 Adj. EPS Outlook As Q2 Swings To Profit

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, specialty retailer Genesco, Inc. (GCO) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, based on better than expected second quarter results including stronger gross margins and better expense management, partially offset by lower sales assumptions for Schuh in the back half. However, sales and comparable sales growth are expected to be lower.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations at the high end of the range of $2.00 to $2.30 per share on a sales decline of about 2 percent, with flat comparable sales growth.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations at the midpoint of the range of $2.00 to $2.40 per share on sales between down 1 percent and flat, with comparable sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.

The company said the third quarter is off to a good start with back-to-school and Journeys accelerating to a mid-single-digit comp in August on top of very strong growth the last two years.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $3.48 million or $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.47 million or $1.79 per share in the prior-year quarter. Earnings from continuing operations were $0.32 per share.

Excluding items, adjusted loss from continuing operations were $8.77 million or $0.83 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $11.71 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sale for the quarter declined 3 percent to $529.86 million from $545.97 million in the same quarter last year.

Comparable sales decreased 1 percent, with stores up 1 percent while e-commerce decreased 6 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GCO is trading on the NYSE at $34.54, up $0.99 or 2.95 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Genesco Inc. 34,44 2,74% Genesco Inc.

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