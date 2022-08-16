Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 15:00:00

Genesis and CredHub launch partnership to help the multi-Family industry with collections

The combination of rental credit reporting and debt collection services provide a powerful way for Property Managers to lower payment delinquency.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Debt Recovery (dba Genesis) and CredHub announce collaboration to increase ease of access for the nations' Multi-Family Providers when it comes to submitting tenant payments, or missed payments to the credit bureaus, and if necessary, directly to collections.

CredHub Logo (PRNewsfoto/CredHub)

The combination of credit reporting and debt collection provide a way for Property Managers to lower payment delinquency

Genesis and CredHub are combining their credit reporting and debt collection services to help Property Managers and Landlords reduce payment delinquency and outstanding receivables when they need it most.  The two best-of-breed service providers now provide a full service "pre" and "post" collections option for the industry.

Increasing on-time rent payments is the single biggest reason that property owners and managers are interested in resident credit reporting.  Credit reporting creates an incentive for residents to pay rent on-time. And the results prove that this incentive system works. CredHub's clients see an average of 50% reduction in delinquency once fully implemented.

If your efforts fail to bring the tenant current and they leave your community with an unpaid balance, Columbia Debt Recovery (dba Genesis) will handle the attempted recovery. Genesis is one of the most trusted Multi-Family Industry partners handling the collections of nearly 10% of the unpaid Doors in the Nation.

The nation's largest providers have depended on Genesis to navigate the complex and diverse compliance landscape created by the unprecedented regulatory changes in connection with Covid -19.  Genesis not only works to resolve unpaid balances, but also serves as a trusted compliance consultant to the multifamily industry. 

The landscape of multifamily is changing in ways that can challenge the very best of our established practices and management models.  The combination of tenant credit reporting and debt recovery represents an innovation needed to meet the challenges that our new normal presents.  To learn more visit https://credhub.com/genesis.

Contact:


Genesis

CredHub

Erik Rohde 

Steve Jarvis

360-969-3971 

833-888-2733

erikr@genesiscred.com 

info@credhub.com

genesiscred.com 

credhub.com

Genesis Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-and-credhub-launch-partnership-to-help-the-multi-family-industry-with-collections-301606144.html

SOURCE CredHub

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX und DAX schließen höher
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den Dienstagshandel mit höheren Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen